2/20/40-3/25/20

Edward O. Lee transitioned to heaven at his home on March 25th. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Hattie Bell Adkinson-Lee, father William Henry Lee, brother John Henry Lee and wife Mary Lou W. Lee. He is survived by his children Edward L. "Peanut" Lee of Hampton, daughter Keisha N. Lee and adopted daughter Alissa C. Hammonds of NN. One sister, Gloria Martin Of NN, three brothers, Alphonso Lee (Brenda) of NN, Napoleon "Big" Lee (Joyce) of Hampton and Cornelius "Pop" Ritchie of NN, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.The family has elected to have a private service.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2020
