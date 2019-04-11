Edward Russell Drechsel, Jr., age 91 died at Heron Cove March 29, 2019. Ed was born in Webster, Massachusetts December 29, 1927, to the late Edward R. Drechsel, Sr., and Eva Kullas Drechsel. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, the Parish Council and Knights of Columbus. Ed retired from First Energy as a Division Manager. He served in the US Army from 1950-1953. Ed was a lifetime member of numerous organizations to include, National Republican Committee, National Rifle Association, American Legion, Air Force Association, Institute Electrical & Electronic Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He was an active member of the Gloucester Ruritan Club, Gloucester County Clean Community, Bread for Life Board member, a docent at Gloucester County Visitor Center, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, and many other prominent organizations. His optimistic spirit, love of knowledge and exceptionally kind heart will continue to resonate and inspire us. He had a long and full life and will be greatly missed. In 2008, his wife Marcella J. Drechsel preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Edward "Russell" Drechsel III, and wife Jeanne Mitchell, Carl M. Drechsel and wife Jeanne Harmon, five grandchildren Alexandra, Reed, Elisabeth, Karalynn, and Aubriellen. Memorial service officiated by the Reverend Jim Cowles will be held 6:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester VA 23061. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor, Maine. In Ed's memory, memorial contributions may be given to St. Therese Catholic Church, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester Va 23061. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary