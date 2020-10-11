Edward Reeves Elliott, Jr., age 62 of Gloucester, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipyard as a Lead General Foreman, X-43, in 2019, with 38 years of service. Edward was a former member of the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department, Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice Alumni, and the Progressive Club. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, a good piece of German Chocolate Cake and carried on the family tradition teaching his grandchildren their first motto. Everyone always wanted to sit next to him, so they could laugh at his funny jokes, stories and pranks. His father, Edward Reeves Elliott, Sr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Lianne Shives Elliott, daughter, Krystal Horn (Graylend), son Edward R. Elliott, III (Ashleigh), Grandchildren Kinsley, Kamden, Kyler, Kallie, Kambreigh, Ainsleigh, Mother Theresa R. Elliott, siblings Karen, Lisa, Tina, Tami, and Dreux as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Art Wolz, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, Virginia 23050. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



