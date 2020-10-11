1/1
Edward Reeves Elliott Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Reeves Elliott, Jr., age 62 of Gloucester, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipyard as a Lead General Foreman, X-43, in 2019, with 38 years of service. Edward was a former member of the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department, Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice Alumni, and the Progressive Club. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, a good piece of German Chocolate Cake and carried on the family tradition teaching his grandchildren their first motto. Everyone always wanted to sit next to him, so they could laugh at his funny jokes, stories and pranks. His father, Edward Reeves Elliott, Sr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Lianne Shives Elliott, daughter, Krystal Horn (Graylend), son Edward R. Elliott, III (Ashleigh), Grandchildren Kinsley, Kamden, Kyler, Kallie, Kambreigh, Ainsleigh, Mother Theresa R. Elliott, siblings Karen, Lisa, Tina, Tami, and Dreux as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Art Wolz, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, Virginia 23050. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Praying for the Elliott Family i work with Ed for 25 years before i retire and he was also my general foreman Ed was a good person. with a big heart. Rest In Peace my friend.
Deborah Anthony
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved