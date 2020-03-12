|
|
EDWARD RENARDO BROWN, JR.
Funeral services for Edward Renardo Brown, Jr., will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. There will be a visitation from 11-12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be private and held at a later date. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com or the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020