Edward Sinclair Bradshaw went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Poquoson, Virginia, he worked for NACA/NASA as an electronic technician for forty years. He was active in a number of churches as a Deacon over his life. He built furniture and models as a hobby. He loved to travel with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Bradshaw; his daughter, Dr. Anita Bradshaw; his son, Dr. Brian Bradshaw (Susan); four grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Glenda Warren. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Edward and Annie Bradshaw.
A memorial service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 pm. Family will receive friends starting at 12:00 pm. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers family ask that you make donations to the Beulah Baptist Church Building fund, 528 Leesville Rd. Lynchburg, Va. 24502
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020