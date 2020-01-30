Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-0331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
528 Leesville Rd
Lynchburg, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
528 Leesville Rd
Lynchburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward S. Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward S. Bradshaw Obituary
Edward Sinclair Bradshaw went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 at the age of 87.

Born in Poquoson, Virginia, he worked for NACA/NASA as an electronic technician for forty years. He was active in a number of churches as a Deacon over his life. He built furniture and models as a hobby. He loved to travel with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Bradshaw; his daughter, Dr. Anita Bradshaw; his son, Dr. Brian Bradshaw (Susan); four grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Glenda Warren. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Edward and Annie Bradshaw.

A memorial service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 pm. Family will receive friends starting at 12:00 pm. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers family ask that you make donations to the Beulah Baptist Church Building fund, 528 Leesville Rd. Lynchburg, Va. 24502

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -