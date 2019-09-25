|
|
Edward Spencer Forrest passed away after a brief illness at the age of 82. Eddie was born in Hampton, Virginia on April 2, 1937 and passed away peacefully in the early morning on September 18, 2019.
Eddie was a graduate of Hampton High School where he played football and was co-captain of the 1954-55 Crabber basketball team. His love of sports extended throughout his lifetime.
Eddie played A-League City Basketball on the Fox Hill team, played fast-pitch softball, coached and refereed youth sports, and supported numerous local teams.
Eddie was a long time employee of Verizon Telephone Company where he served in many different positions for over 30 years. He also served five years in the National Guard. Eddie was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Fox Hill where he sang in the church choir and was a member of the United Methodist Men's Club.
Eddie was a devoted husband and father and a true family man. He was married to his high school sweetheart Nancy Elliott for 62 years. He liked to "tell it like it is" with a blunt sense of humor and quick wit. Eddie has always been very proud of his two sons and his four grandchildren.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his sons, Cary Elliott Forrest (Sandie) of Newport News, VA, Jay Edward Forrest (Jennifer) of Lake Wylie, SC, and four wonderful grandchildren
Rebecca, Spencer, Casey and Ella. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on September 28, 2019 at 2 pm. Inurnment will be private.
Eddie and Nancy were blessed with a loving family and many special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Fox Hill or a . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019