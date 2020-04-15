|
E.J. Schaff, died April 10, 2020. He was born July 16, 1928 in Queens, NY. E.J. went on to serve four years in the Navy and another 26 years in the Air Force, where he retired in 1976 as a Chief Flight Engineer, SMSgt. During his 30 years in service of this nation, he served in World War II, Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He was awarded the following medals during his military career: Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and may other decorations. E.J. was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Buckroe.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marian S. Schaff; daughters, Donna Schaff of Atlanta Ga., Nancy Schaff of Atlanta Ga.; sons, Steven Schaff of Buford Ga., Bill Schaff and his wife Sheila of Rescue Va.; and grandson Billy Schaff of Rescue Va.
Interment with military honors will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020