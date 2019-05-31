Edward Statten Radcliffe, Sr. went home to be with God on May 28, 2019. The youngest of six children, he was born in York County on September 9, 1921, to the late Charles Washington Radcliffe and Mary Elizabeth Roberts Radcliffe.Edward attended the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools. He enlisted in the Army on September 29, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, during World War II. He served in the Battles of Normandy, Northern France, and Rhineland Central Europe. He received "good conduct" medals and was honorably discharged on September 21, 1945, at Fort Meade, Maryland. He retired after 32 years of service as an Ordnance Mechanic at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Virginia.Edward was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eula Gay Wynn Radcliffe, and son, Edward Statten Radcliffe, Jr. He leaves to cherish his life and legacy with Glenn Darnell Radcliffe, Sr., Charles Morgan Radcliffe, Whalen Alonzo Radcliffe, Rosalind Eloise Dodd, and Van Kevin Radcliffe; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Little Zion Baptist Church, Grove. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday (tonight), in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary