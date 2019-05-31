Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Radcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Statten Radcliffe Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Statten Radcliffe Sr. Obituary
Edward Statten Radcliffe, Sr. went home to be with God on May 28, 2019. The youngest of six children, he was born in York County on September 9, 1921, to the late Charles Washington Radcliffe and Mary Elizabeth Roberts Radcliffe.Edward attended the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools. He enlisted in the Army on September 29, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, during World War II. He served in the Battles of Normandy, Northern France, and Rhineland Central Europe. He received "good conduct" medals and was honorably discharged on September 21, 1945, at Fort Meade, Maryland. He retired after 32 years of service as an Ordnance Mechanic at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Virginia.Edward was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eula Gay Wynn Radcliffe, and son, Edward Statten Radcliffe, Jr. He leaves to cherish his life and legacy with Glenn Darnell Radcliffe, Sr., Charles Morgan Radcliffe, Whalen Alonzo Radcliffe, Rosalind Eloise Dodd, and Van Kevin Radcliffe; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Little Zion Baptist Church, Grove. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday (tonight), in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now