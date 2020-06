Edward Vernon "Jet" Woody, 69, peacefully passed away at home in Hampton, VA on June 27, 2020. The family will celebrate his life and legacy at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home on June 25, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery immediately following at 1p. Flowers and cards may be sent to 1601 27th St. Newport News VA 23607



