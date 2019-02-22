Edward W. Trinkle, , passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday February 3, 2019. Edward was born March 13, 1935 in Vevay Indiana, a place he loved to visit. His Air Force career took him many places but he made York County his home for the past 36 years. Edward enjoyed his family, fishing, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. He adored his grandchildren and his many great grandchildren.Edward was proceeded in death by his son Paul David and his wife of 46 years Valerie B. Trinkle. He is survived by his life partner Katie Rutledge of Poquoson. Children Gary W. Trinkle and wife Elsa Trinkle, Robert L. Trinkle, Karen L. Graham and husband Steve Graham, Richard C. Trinkle and wife Khymberly R. Trinkle. Seven grandchildren Alan Trinkle, Jeffery Trinkle and wife Emilee Trinkle, Christopher Trinkle and wife Megan Cusce, Rachel Ciceraro and husband Miguel Ciceraro, Paul Fincham and wife Samantha Fincham, Richard Fincham and wife Kelly Fincham, and Emily McClung. Great grand children Valerie Ciceraro, Grayson Ciceraro, Vera Ciceraro, Ellis Ciceraro, Evelyn Trinkle, Julia Trinkle, Aiden Fincham, Nolan Fincham, Rylee Trinkle, and Chloe Fincham. A memorial service will be held at 10am March 2, 2019 at ParkLawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel, 2551 North Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666.Interment will follow at 11am, at Parklawn-Wood Memorial Park.In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Air Force Aid Society at www.afas.org Published in Daily Press on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary