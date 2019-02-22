Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Trinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Trinkle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward W. Trinkle Obituary
Edward W. Trinkle, , passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday February 3, 2019. Edward was born March 13, 1935 in Vevay Indiana, a place he loved to visit. His Air Force career took him many places but he made York County his home for the past 36 years. Edward enjoyed his family, fishing, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. He adored his grandchildren and his many great grandchildren.Edward was proceeded in death by his son Paul David and his wife of 46 years Valerie B. Trinkle. He is survived by his life partner Katie Rutledge of Poquoson. Children Gary W. Trinkle and wife Elsa Trinkle, Robert L. Trinkle, Karen L. Graham and husband Steve Graham, Richard C. Trinkle and wife Khymberly R. Trinkle. Seven grandchildren Alan Trinkle, Jeffery Trinkle and wife Emilee Trinkle, Christopher Trinkle and wife Megan Cusce, Rachel Ciceraro and husband Miguel Ciceraro, Paul Fincham and wife Samantha Fincham, Richard Fincham and wife Kelly Fincham, and Emily McClung. Great grand children Valerie Ciceraro, Grayson Ciceraro, Vera Ciceraro, Ellis Ciceraro, Evelyn Trinkle, Julia Trinkle, Aiden Fincham, Nolan Fincham, Rylee Trinkle, and Chloe Fincham. A memorial service will be held at 10am March 2, 2019 at ParkLawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel, 2551 North Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666.Interment will follow at 11am, at Parklawn-Wood Memorial Park.In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Air Force Aid Society at www.afas.org
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now