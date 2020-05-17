I am very touched at the passing of Beaumont, he and I, along with hundreds of other students at Maury High School shared many happy and fun times (1948-1951). He was a very kind friend to all of us. In time he also became my father's (E.L. Nelms) doctor until dad's death. May the angels show extra love over Beaumont's care.

Lois (Nelms) Pickering

Classmate