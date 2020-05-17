Dr. Edwin Beaumont Hodge, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was 86 years old and spent most of his life in Norfolk, VA. He was an extraordinarily accomplished, but humble man. He was a lifelong learner, always wanting to experience new adventures and accept any challenges.
One of Beau's greatest passions was his love for medicine and caregiving; he was always available for family, friends and patients. After attending Randolph Macon College, he graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine in 1958. He began his medical practice in 1964, was a founding member of Norfolk Diagnostic Clinic and retired from Sentara Medical Group in 2017. Within a week of his retirement, he continued to care for patients as a volunteer with the Chesapeake Care Clinic until right before his death.
Beau is survived by his wife, Patricia, his four children, Beau III (Jerry), Chris (Terri), Rick, and Laura (Fran), and five grandchildren, Samantha (Austin), Caitlin (Jeremy), Kathryn, Hunter, and Jackson, and one great-grandchild, Arthur. He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Joyce Pace Hodge.
Beau loved tennis, working at the Shean farm, traveling, music, and sailing. He treasured his relationships and activities as a parish member at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. He practiced medicine for 62 years and humbly said he was just trying to get it right. There are few that think he could have done it better. Given current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, he would have liked donations made to the Chesapeake Care Clinic www.chesapeakecare.org. His compassion, wisdom, integrity and presence will be missed by many.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.