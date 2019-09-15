|
|
Edwin Carroll Kilgore, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Coeburn, VA on January 24, 1923. Ed was a 1944 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VT), and after graduation, he began his long career with NACA/NASA in Hampton, VA, as a Developmental Design Engineer of Specialized Research Equipment. He was later appointed chief of the Flight Vehicles and Systems Division. In 1970, Ed transferred to NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. to serve as Deputy Associate Administrator for Center Operations. He was always grateful that he had the privilege of being a part of America's early space program.
Ed was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hampton and served in many of its leadership roles. He also served as past president of the Virginia Air & Space Museum, the ODU Research Foundation, and the Peninsula Fine Arts Center.
Ed enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid tennis player, winning numerous tournaments and trophies along the east coast. He spent many hours sketching with pen and charcoal and became known as the "napkin artist" in many local restaurants. After he retired, Ed picked up his grandfather's woodworking tools and used them to design and create many beautiful pieces of furniture. His handcrafted mahogany chest-on-chest earned him the "Golden Hammer" award from Home Mechanix magazine.
Ed is survived by two daughters, Ashby Kilgore and Betsy Byrd (Dick), a grandson, Richard Byrd (Carey), and two great-grandchildren, Madeline Ann Byrd and Harrison Kilgore Byrd. During the past few years, he extended his family to include a caretaker, Ernest Marshall, and the staff and residents at The Hidenwood Retirement Community in Newport News, VA. Ed's family would like to thank everyone there for the love and skilled care shown to him throughout his stay.
A private, family service was held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, and burial took place at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019