Edwin Daniel Heath Sr.
1929 - 2020
Edwin Daniel Heath, Sr., 90, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Clover, Virginia on November 5, 1929, "Pop" was married to Virginia Young in 1950 until her death in 1996. In 1951 they moved to Hampton where he was employed by Newport News Shipbuilding for 40 years. He returned to his childhood home in Clover for his retirement years. In 2000 he married Bonnie Young who joined his life in the country. Pop had a life-long passion for music, cars, and collecting antique memorabilia.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his sister, Minnie Lee Lindsey; his children, Danny, Michele, Michael (Stephanie) Heath, and Ann Beckner; his step-children, Jimmy Young, Tina (Wayne) Clark, Susan (Michael) Farmer ; his grandchildren, Danny III (Jennifer), Michael (Lauren), Kaitlyn, Zachary, Hannah, Samuel Heath, Melissa (Eric) Messier, Ann (Bobby) England , Virginia (Kevin) Blevins, Gina (Mike) Williams, Dee Dee Beckner; and many great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Birdie Heath; wife Virginia; brothers Harvey and Garland Heath; sister, Florence Copal; and grandson J.R. Beckner.

A graveside service will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton at 2:30 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Well-wishers may pay their respects at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3-5:00 PM. Regretfully, due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be present to welcome visitors.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
