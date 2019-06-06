|
Edwin L. Schwehr entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Charlotte Harper Schwehr, four sisters and two brothers. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. on Friday June 7, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Providence Freewill Baptist Church 731 Little Back River Rd, Hampton, VA 23669. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 6, 2019