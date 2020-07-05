Edwin Vincent Baptist, 77, passed away at home on June 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1943 in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Williams Baptist; his son, Pierre Norman Baptist; his sister,



Vivian Baptist Merritt; and three brothers, Wilson Baptist, Jr., Michael Davis and Kevin Davis.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cooke Brother's Funeral Chapel, 1601-27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. All attendees are required to wear a face mask.



