Edwin Vincent Baptist
1943 - 2020
Edwin Vincent Baptist, 77, passed away at home on June 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1943 in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Williams Baptist; his son, Pierre Norman Baptist; his sister,

Vivian Baptist Merritt; and three brothers, Wilson Baptist, Jr., Michael Davis and Kevin Davis.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cooke Brother's Funeral Chapel, 1601-27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. All attendees are required to wear a face mask.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
