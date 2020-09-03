Edwin Winslow Cosby departed this life on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was a native of Williamsburg, 1984 graduate of Lafayette High School, an employee of Colonial Williamsburg (30 years), Matthew Whaley (20 years) and James City County Public School System.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Cosby. He is survived by his wife, Mary Walker; children, Edwin, Tracey, Gary and Don; father, Winston Edward Cosby; brother, Ivan Cosby; and nine grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 in Whiting's Funeral Home Chapel with a viewing at 12 noon.



Face covering and COVID-19 mandates will be enforced.



Arrangements are by Howard Funeral Home, Gloucester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store