1/2
Eileen C. Jefferson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen C. Jefferson, 81, accepted the key to her new heavenly home on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Born to the late Arthur and Lottie Carter in Brooklyn, New York, the family relocated to Newport News, VA where she attended school, married the late Thomas R. Jefferson and raised their two surviving children, Linda D. Jefferson of Hampton, VA and Rudolph N. Jefferson of Newport News, VA. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nathaniel Carter and survived by her remaining siblings, Marjorie Jean Lucas also of Newport News, VA, Frederick Carter of Palmdale, CA, John Carter of Chowchilla, CA and Patricia Carter of Palmdale, CA. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Jamon, Kioni and Jocelyn Jefferson, four great grandchildren, Jamon Jefferson, Jr., SSgt Keohn Akins, Jordynn Harvey and London McNair and one great-great grandchild, Alayna Jefferson. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and Janiyah Brumley (with whom there is a familial bond).

Eileen was a 1959 graduate of Huntington High School, a NNPS retiree as well as an accomplished former AVON representative and member of White Rose Beauty Temple #89.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly, 360 Ivy Home Rd, Hampton, VA 23669. The family requests that attendees wear masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help me cope. Remembering you and our love today and always..I so often think about you when I'm in my truck and look over at your seat ..it will always be a memory each and every time I'm in it..miss you so so much..
Irene thomas
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Family of Mrs Eileen Jefferson, please know that You have my sincerest condolences on the occasion of the transition of Your beloved Mother. I have fond memories of Mrs Jefferson as an involved and caring parent, when I taught Linda many years ago. Linda was a delight to have in my class and her Mother was also. Eileen also was a schoolmate of two of my siblings in High School. Love never ends as long as memory lasts. I celebrate with You, a life well lived and loved. Be blessed in the Lord.
MS. J. A. Hawkins
Jocelyn Hawkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved