Eileen C. Jefferson, 81, accepted the key to her new heavenly home on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Born to the late Arthur and Lottie Carter in Brooklyn, New York, the family relocated to Newport News, VA where she attended school, married the late Thomas R. Jefferson and raised their two surviving children, Linda D. Jefferson of Hampton, VA and Rudolph N. Jefferson of Newport News, VA. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nathaniel Carter and survived by her remaining siblings, Marjorie Jean Lucas also of Newport News, VA, Frederick Carter of Palmdale, CA, John Carter of Chowchilla, CA and Patricia Carter of Palmdale, CA. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Jamon, Kioni and Jocelyn Jefferson, four great grandchildren, Jamon Jefferson, Jr., SSgt Keohn Akins, Jordynn Harvey and London McNair and one great-great grandchild, Alayna Jefferson. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and Janiyah Brumley (with whom there is a familial bond).



Eileen was a 1959 graduate of Huntington High School, a NNPS retiree as well as an accomplished former AVON representative and member of White Rose Beauty Temple #89.



A memorial service is being held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly, 360 Ivy Home Rd, Hampton, VA 23669. The family requests that attendees wear masks.



