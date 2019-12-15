|
|
Eileen Mae Ellingsworth Bickett passed away peacefully on December 13 at the age of 88. Well known for her good humor and joyful spirit, she will be missed but not forgotten. Raised in Minneapolis she graduated with the class of 1949 from Vocational High School with a cosmetology degree. She attended the University of Minnesota and was introduced to her high school friends' brother on Mother's Day and married Kenneth Walter Bickett on Armistice Day November 11, 1950. During their 61 years of marriage they traveled the world living the military life and building a large loving family. From Turkey to Oregon, California to Kansas then Minnesota to Texas, they finally retired in Hampton in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her husband SMSgt Kenneth Walter Bickett; her parents Anne Kline and Francis Ellingsworth of Minneapolis; her brothers Leo, Tip, Dick and Bill; and loving sister Evelyn Andor. She is survived by her children: 3 daughters, Kathryn Ann Ford (Mike) of Austin Texas, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Thornton (Dr. Preston Thornton) of Roanoke Virginia and Patricia Therese Bassett (Mark) of Virginia Beach; 7 sons, Kenneth Jr. (Susan) of Newport News, David Lee (Karen) of Richmond, John Edward (Elisabet) of Anderson South Carolina, Robert Paul (Kumpio) of Bangkok Thailand, Jeffrey Raymond (Mia) of Leander Texas, Joseph Anthony (Crystal Lee) of Virginia Beach and Daniel Thomas (Courtney) of Midlothian; amazing grandchildren, Tony (Jenne), Laura (Kenny), Lisa (Garrett), Heidi (Griff), Amy (Mike), Diana (Sandeep), Rhonda, Kevin (Alexis), Jamie (Kathrine), Michelle, Alex (Allison), Victoria, Anna (Devon), Daniel, Elizabeth, Jessica and William; 13 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kaden, Alina, Rihaan, Amelia, Landen, Graison, Liam, Grady, Lillian, Eily, Henry and Alice; forever daughters-in-law Pam Dixon and Donna Traylor; brother-in-law, Richard Bickett of Portland Oregon; sisters-in-law, Barbara Farrell of Portland Oregon, Helen and Virginia Ellingsworth of Minnesota; special niece, Sharon Hubbard and extended Ellingsworth family in Minnesota.
In addition to raising her children, she was deeply devoted to her religious faith and enjoyed many social and religious activities. She taught religious instruction, was a member of the Charismatic Catholics of the Pennisula, St Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Guild, Good News Prayer Group and participated as a bed maker for the Holy Family Retreat House for many years. She had a passionate devotion to the Divine Mercy.
She was deeply patriotic, flying the flag in rain or shine. Her husband, 3 sons and 4 brothers served in the military.
One of her most memorable accomplishments was forming a chapter of the Red Hat Society in 2003 the "YaYa Mama's" where she was known as Queen Leanie. The chapter is still going strong and she always said the hatters lit up her life.
She had a special fondness for her "Angels" at St Joseph Catholic church (you know who you are!) and longtime friends Patty Miller, Vernetta Chambers and Vernie Payne; Red Hat sisters and founding members, "Lady Lainey" Elaine Taylor and "Duchess Dorothy VIII" Dot Trevathan.
The family wishes to thank the Riverside Hospice team (Denise, Betty Sue, Kaye, and Steve) her long-time health care providers including Dr. Debra Boyer, Dr Joseph Chemplavil (and Kea) and all the numerous doctors and nurses who cared for her. Memorials in her honor may be made to the .
The family will receive friends from 4:30-5:30 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a rosary service beginning at 5:30. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at 3:00 PM in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veteran's Cemetery.
"You can remember me fondly, not sadly. I climbed the mountain and ran the good race. I danced the entire way."
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019