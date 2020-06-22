Eileen Smith born on November 1, 1934 in Mingo County, WV, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 85.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 22, 2020.