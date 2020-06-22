Eileen Smith
Eileen Smith born on November 1, 1934 in Mingo County, WV, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 85.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
