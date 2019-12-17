Home

R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Eino Hirv
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Yorktown, VA
1938 - 2019
Eino Hirv Obituary
Eino Hirv, 81, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Orava, Estonia, he arrived in the United States in 1949, became a US citizen in 1956, and had been a Peninsula resident for the last 60 years. Mr. Hirv retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 1998 after 36 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst Alexander Hirv and Armilde Karpson Hirv, his brother, Aalar Martin Hirv, and his stepmother, Alide Saar'ega Hirv. Survivors include his wife, Myrna Hirv; two daughters, Kristie Brookshire (Clay) of Hayes, VA and Kelly Hirv of Chester, VA; four grandchildren, James Eino Hilliard, Andrew Clinton McCoy, Terra Kelsey McCoy, and Trey Brookshire; and two great-grandchildren, James Roberto Hilliard and Ethan Christopher Hilliard.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church in Yorktown by The Reverend Thomas Crittenden.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or a .
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019
