Elaine Millar, 95, passed away at home in Williamsburg on June 16th, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1924, in Belfast, PA, but bravely ventured to Washington, D.C. at age 20 for a job with Western Union. There, she met her first husband, Jerry Lucian, while he was serving in the Army Air Corps. She became a military spouse and raised five children during his 30-year career with the Air Force. They settled in Grafton, VA, until his death in 1982.
Elaine always had an adventurous spirit. She loved to read, travel, and exercise with body recall/silver sneakers, as well as raise her family. She worked for Martin Guitar, Bethlehem Steel, Western Union on Capitol Hill, GEX Credit and eventually retired as Office Manager for Grafton Garage. She had a positive attitude and never gave up, even when faced with recent health challenges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Clara Werkheiser, and her 3 siblings; her first husband of 34 years, Jerry Lucian; and her son, Glenn Lucian. Elaine is survived by her husband of 19 years, Harold (Red) Millar. She is also survived by her daughters, Janice Tolotti (Eddie) and Eileen Robards (Tom) of Williamsburg, VA, and Jackie Haskins (Kenny) of Fairbanks, AK; her son, Frank Lucian (Alison) of Clovis, CA; and 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
Elaine was a long time member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown, and she enjoyed attending St Olaf Catholic Church, Norge, in her latest years. A gravesite service will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 22nd, by Father Tom Mattingly. The service also will be live-streamed for those unable to attend due to the pandemic.
In her memory, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, St Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.