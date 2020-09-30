Mrs. Elaine Poe, a longtime resident of Hampton (Buckroe) passed away Monday, September 28th at Riverside Regional Hospital Newport News, VA. A viewing will be held at Smith Brothers Funeral Home in Phoebus on Friday, October 2 from 2pm till 7pm. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Antioch Baptist Church, at 1563 Old Buckroe Road Hampton, VA at 1pm, where Mrs. Poe was a longtime dedicated member until her health declined. Our matriarch of the family will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend a special Thank you to the Riverside Hospital Staff in the Cancer Unit for the great care given to our mother. The special cards and calls from our friends and neighbors meant a lot to our mother. Thank you all. For a full obituary please go to the SmithBrothersfh.com
website.