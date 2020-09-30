1/
Elaine Poe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elaine Poe, a longtime resident of Hampton (Buckroe) passed away Monday, September 28th at Riverside Regional Hospital Newport News, VA. A viewing will be held at Smith Brothers Funeral Home in Phoebus on Friday, October 2 from 2pm till 7pm. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Antioch Baptist Church, at 1563 Old Buckroe Road Hampton, VA at 1pm, where Mrs. Poe was a longtime dedicated member until her health declined. Our matriarch of the family will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend a special Thank you to the Riverside Hospital Staff in the Cancer Unit for the great care given to our mother. The special cards and calls from our friends and neighbors meant a lot to our mother. Thank you all. For a full obituary please go to the SmithBrothersfh.com website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral
01:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved