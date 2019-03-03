Elaine Theresa Lawrence, 74, died quietly at Patriot's Colony on Thursday, February 28, after her battle with recurrent brain lymphoma. Born in Akron, Ohio on March 8, 1944, she moved with the family to Towson, Maryland in her teen years and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and later studied business administration at the University of Maryland and Loyola College.Throughout her long career as an Information Technology Professional, Elaine created and maintained automated systems for a variety of organizations, including the D.C Superior Court and the University of Maryland. Later while working for Computer Science Corporation and OAO Corporation in Greenbelt, MD she provided software systems engineering and analysis support for Goddard Space Flight Center. She moved with her two boys to Hampton to open and direct the OAO Field Office in Hampton, continuing work on satellite data analysis at NASA/Langley Research Center. During this time she received several NASA Group Achievement Awards.It was at Langley she met and later married, George Lawrence (deceased 2002) with whom she enjoyed playing softball and tennis, bicycling and traveling with their friends. In her second career as a tennis pro she ran the tennis shop at Kiln Creek, taught tennis lessons, coached Grafton High School girls tennis team and became a USTA umpire. In "retirement" at Colonial Heritage she continued tennis and took up Pickle ball, bridge and numerous social activities.She will be missed by her sons, sisters, her niece, nephew, far flung cousins, all her Hampton/Newport News tennis and travel buddies, and her Colonial Heritage sports, bridge and mischief buddies. Elaine is survived by her sons, Mike Taylor of Richmond and Steve Taylor of Williamsburg; her brother, James Flanigan of Baltimore; and her sisters, Joan Flanigan of New York, NY, Lucille Flanigan and Patricia Flanigan of Baltimore, Maryland.The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Research service organization of your choice, or The National Foundation for Cancer Research. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary