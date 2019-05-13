Elbert Robert Booker Jr., 74, born December 12, 1944 in Hampton VA, departed this life on April 25, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a 1963 graduate of George P. Phenix High School. In 1968 he graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration. He later received his Masters of Science in Public Administration. After college he was commissioned 2nd LT in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Robert Booker, Sr., and Alice Wooding Booker. Surviving him and cherishing his rich life are sister, Janice Lillian Booker; wife, Elissa Poindexter Booker; daughter, Stephanie (Nelson) Watkins; Grandchildren, Tre' Lorenzo Watkins, Jasmine (Julian) Campbell, Jevonda Wilcox, Destiny Watkins, Brianna Watkins; great-grandchildren, LaiLani Campbell, Alexander Campbell, Micah Watkins, Mckena Watkins; aunt, Gertrude J. Banks; cousin, Delores Polk; and a host of cousins and friends. A celebration of his life will begin at 11am on Friday, May 17th at Smith Brothers Funeral Home at 545 E. Mercury Blvd Hampton VA 23663. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday May 16th from 3pm to 6pm followed by visitation from 6 to 7 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the School as follows: payable to Jane H. Bryan Elementary School, 1021 North Mallory Street, Hampton, VA, 23663; Memo: The Elbert R. Booker, Jr., Memorial Fund. The fund will be used to honor and celebrate student scholastic achievement. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E Mercury Blvd., Hampton VA, 757-723-4117 Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary