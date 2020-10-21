Elberta Cecile Owens age 64, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully on October 12th, 2020 at MCV Hospital with her husband, children, sisters, and one grandchild by her side. She was a native of Virginia Beach, and she worked as a CNA for Riverside and Windsor Meade until she had to quit due to medical issues. Her parents Warren and Alice Miller, Sister Alice Ann, and Brother David preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Jim Owens, children Shane, Amber, Matt, and Christin along with 13 grandchildren, three sisters, and one brother. She had a love for all children, animals of all kinds, and working to help the elderly in their homes and Facilities as a CNA. She will be missed by many as the kind-hearted, smiling, loving, and fun mom, mema, wife, and friend to many. The family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m on October 24th 2020 at York Assembly of God with Pastor Danny Deuell conducting. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Central Virginia ascv.org
. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.