R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
For more information about
Elder Cunningham
Elder "Leroy" Cunningham Jr.


1936 - 2020
Elder "Leroy" Cunningham Jr. Obituary
Elder Leroy Cunningham, Jr., age 84, of Hampton died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. He was a retired United States Air Force and Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Cunningham was preceded in death by his wife; Ann Delf Cunningham. He is survived by his two daughters: Sharon C. Smith (Steve) and Suzanne C. Thomas (Marvin); his brother William O. Cunningham (Diane); his five grandchildren, Leslie Daughtry (William), Joshua Smith (Amy), Russell Smith (Anne), Brittany Quicke (Taylor), and Kelsey Thomas (Kyle); and his seven great-grandchildren, Liam and Natalie Daughtry, Wyatt and Henry Smith, Ruby and Alice Smith, and Anne Paige Quicke.

A graveside service was held on Monday, March 9 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Hampton. The family expresses their sincere thanks to DaVita Langley Dialysis for their love, support and friendship.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020
