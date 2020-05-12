Elder Jerry L. Pickett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Jerry Lee Pickett Sr., 65, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was the son of Lena H. Pickett and the late John A. Pickett Sr. Jerry married the love of his life, the former Cynthia Wilson, daughter of Alonza and Viola Wilson. They were blessed with sons, Jerry Jr. (Mignon) and Reginald (Alison), and six grandchildren. He was the oldest of nine children to include Brian (Patricia), the late Richard Sr. (Denise), the late Kenneth (Joyce), April (Michael), Sandra, Rodney (Georgianna), John Jr. (Diane), and Randy. Jerry graduated in 1972 from Hampton High School, where he excelled as a varsity football player. He was a devoted Elder at New Life Church in Hampton, VA, and served in several ministries. Jerry was employed 43 years with the City of Newport News Department of Engineering and retired in 2017 as the Operations Superintendent. His viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 11 am - 4 pm and his Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved