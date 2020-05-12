Elder Jerry Lee Pickett Sr., 65, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was the son of Lena H. Pickett and the late John A. Pickett Sr. Jerry married the love of his life, the former Cynthia Wilson, daughter of Alonza and Viola Wilson. They were blessed with sons, Jerry Jr. (Mignon) and Reginald (Alison), and six grandchildren. He was the oldest of nine children to include Brian (Patricia), the late Richard Sr. (Denise), the late Kenneth (Joyce), April (Michael), Sandra, Rodney (Georgianna), John Jr. (Diane), and Randy. Jerry graduated in 1972 from Hampton High School, where he excelled as a varsity football player. He was a devoted Elder at New Life Church in Hampton, VA, and served in several ministries. Jerry was employed 43 years with the City of Newport News Department of Engineering and retired in 2017 as the Operations Superintendent. His viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 11 am - 4 pm and his Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store