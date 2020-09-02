Elder Woodson Hopewell, Jr. journeyed to his heavenly home on Aug. 26, 2020. He was a native of Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his wife, Delsey; children, Gail Woodson III (Chelsea), Christina (Darius), and grandson, Godwin. A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th from 2 to 7 pm at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 757-723-4117. A celebration of his life, with attendance limit of 50 people with masks, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at United Bibleway Temple, 1612 Ivy Ave., Newport News, VA. He is loved and will be missed. www.smithbrothersfh.com