Elder Woodson Hopewell Jr.
Elder Woodson Hopewell, Jr. journeyed to his heavenly home on Aug. 26, 2020. He was a native of Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his wife, Delsey; children, Gail Woodson III (Chelsea), Christina (Darius), and grandson, Godwin. A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th from 2 to 7 pm at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 757-723-4117. A celebration of his life, with attendance limit of 50 people with masks, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at United Bibleway Temple, 1612 Ivy Ave., Newport News, VA. He is loved and will be missed. www.smithbrothersfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
United Bibleway Temple
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
