E.T. Deskins, 90, of Williamsburg, passed away after a lengthy illness Thursday, February 20, 2020.
E.T. is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and son John William.
E.T. is survived by his wife of 67 years Nancy and his loving family, daughter and son-in-law, Paula and David Fernandez of Snellville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Doreen Deskins of Williamsburg, VA; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Michelle Deskins of Austin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Donna Deskins of Beaverdam, VA; sisters, Awayn Anderson and Niawana Pennington; grandchildren, Sara Deskins, Adam Deskins, Nancy Hurte, Tate Deskins, Bryce Deskins and 7 great-grandchildren.
E.T. was a graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and worked his entire career of 44 years with the shipyard, retiring from the cost engineering department.
E.T. was an active member of the United Methodist Church. In addition to being a member of Wellspring UMC for the last 9 years, E.T. was the first lay leader of St. Luke's UMC. He was also instrumental in the formation of Susanna Wesley UMC.
A memorial and celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Rd., Yorktown, VA 23692 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to St. Luke's UMC, Yorktown, Wellspring UMC, Williamsburg or the .
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 29, 2020