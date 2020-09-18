1/2
Eldora James
Eldora "Sissy" James 66 of Hampton, was born January 12,1954 and took Jesus's hand on September 11,2020. Eldora was raised in Newport News Va. She graduated from Ferguson High School and finished her studies at William & Mary. Eldora was very close to the Lord and trusted him with all her heart. She loved being a Mother and Grandmother. Her passion was her children and she lived with and for them. There was nothing more important. Eldora was a Great Mother, her children Adored her. She enjoyed the time she spent with her son Delano L Graves daughter Niki Graves, grandson Sheikh S Graves and her little gift from God Emory. There will be a private ceremony at Cooke Bros. Eldora will truly be missed and Never forgotten.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
2 entries
September 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Inez Knight
Classmate
September 17, 2020
You now have your wings to fly high. We loved you but God loved you best.
Mattie Whitfield
Classmate
