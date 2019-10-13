Home

Eldred Ray Wornom, 79, formerly of Poquoson, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Sara King and her husband Charles; granddaughters Rachel and Samantha; and his daughter Jennifer Kelly. He is also survived by his brothers; Stephen Wornom (Marie-Jo); Gerald Wornom (Nancy); Wendell Wornom (Betty); sister-in-law Dorothy Wornom; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, with a memorial service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., at the Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
