Eleanor Allen Back
1933 - 2020
Eleanor Allen Back, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, John Thomas Back. Allen is survived by her sister, Barbara Langhoff, children David Back and his wife Shannon, Timothy Back and his wife Barbara, and grandchildren Julianna, Evan and Eli.

From her birth on Maryland's eastern shore on October 14, 1933 to her death on Wednesday she nourished people around her with love. Allen was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. In time of need, she was always one of the first to offer help. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was.

She grew up in the in the town of Greensboro, Maryland. As an adult she would move to Baltimore where she would meet John. After getting married they moved to Reisterstown where they would raise their two sons.

Music and faith were the cornerstone of Allen's life. Until dementia began to take its toll, she was active in the Episcopal church. In Reisterstown she was a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Upon retirement, John and Allen moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, where they were extremely excited to call the congregation of St. Martin's Episcopal Church home.

A private funeral service will be held in Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Allen's name to Alzheimer's Association in an effort to help the fight against dementia.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
