Eleanor Diehl "Mawsy" Smith, age 89, of Saluda, a domestic engineer passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a native of Pennsylvania and lived in Virginia for over seventy years and was the widow of Clarence D. Smith, Jr. Mawsy was the matriarch of the family and was the sweetest soul and was a very thankful person. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Dee Smith; her parents, Emerson and Marie Diehl; a brother, Richard Diehl and sisters, Levenna "Polly" Hardister and Evelyn "Blondie" Stanley and also a son-in-law, Joe. Survivors include her son, David Smith (Chessie); daughters, Terry Allen (Gary), and Deborah Smith; five grandchildren, Jamie, Dina, Byron, Darren and Derek and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Margaret Wilson, Louella "Cook" Owens, Ruth "Shome" Smith, Johnny Diehl, Gilbert "Stoney" Diehl, Madeline "Jeannie" Fleming, William "Bill" Diehl, Ellie Mansfield, Donald Diehl and Mark "Moochie" Diehl; and several nieces and nephews and extended loving family members, Traci Smith and Tom Williams. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Smith Family Cemetery, 11075 Tidewater Trail, Saluda, Virginia. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. Mawsy's family is especially grateful to her caregivers Sharon Coltrane-Finch and Crystal Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to , Tribute Donations, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN. 38148-0142.