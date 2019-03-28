Eleanor Hefferon passed with peace and grace on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband John in 2005. Survived by four sons, two daughters, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Ellie was born in Ohio where she studied and became a Beautician. She later moved to Newport News and became a store manager of a department store where she retired. Ellie was a strong and determined woman. She loved working in the garden and threw her energies into her family and raising children. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, whose greatest passion was her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home, located at 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 on Friday, March 29, from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. She leaves us rich in memories. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary