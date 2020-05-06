Eleanor (Updike) Lucento
1935 - 2020
Eleanor Updike Lucento, 85, passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1935 in Harrisonburg, VA. Eleanor was the last born of six children to the late Luther Samuel Updike of Bentonville, VA and Vergi Elizabeth Thompson of VA. She graduated from Mullens High in Mullens, WV, where she was a cheerleader. Eleanor later married her husband, Willie Lucento of Bud, WV, in Newport News on March 8, 1955. She was an active member of Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and opened and operated a flower shop during the 1980s. Eleanor was preceded in death by her sister, Louise White, and her brothers, Luther S. Updike, Jr. and Benjamin Updike. She is survived by her loving husband, Willie; daughter, Tanya Badgett; son, Timothy Lucento; grandchildren, Mandelo and wife Niami Lowery, Brittany, Nikki, Juliana and Evan; great-grandchildren, Audie and Millie; and sisters, Betty Williamson and Barbara Pritchard; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Judy Worthington. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 11:30 a.m. at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Daily Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
11:30 AM
MAY
8
Service
12:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I went to school with Eleanor in Mullens WVA. May your family be blessed with peace and grace during your time of grief for your loved one who will be sadly missed.
Anna Clemins
