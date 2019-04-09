Seaford, VA, Eleanor Jordan Scruggs, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Eleanor was a native of Prince Edward County, VA and she graduated from Worsham High School in 1956. She was a Seaford resident since 1964. She was an active member of Grafton Baptist Church and worked with the Upward Basketball program for many years. She was a former President of the York County Volunteer rescue squad and served as an EMT for over ten years. Eleanor would respond to many calls driving her little yellow bug. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many.She was preceded in death by her parents Manfred and Lula Jordan and a brother Joe Jordan. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Bill W. Scruggs, Jr. and a daughter, Linda Marie Fletcher (Brian) of Davidson, NC and a son, Edward Mason Scruggs (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, SC. A sister, Myrna L. McKay (Lloyd) of Farmville, Va and a brother, Benjamin Jordan (Nancy) of Newington, CT and a granddaughter, Dana Marie Hallman.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Grafton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception in her honor in the church social hall. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Farmville, VA.Memorials may be made to the York County Fire and Life Safety, P.O. Box 532, Yorktown, Va. 23690 or to Grafton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 980, Grafton, Va. 23692. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary