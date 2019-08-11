|
|
Newport News 1941 - 2019. God held on to her right hand and took her home. She was ready to meet her maker. Her friends and family who predeceased her, know who they are. The wonderful friends and family she left behind also know who they are. She had three sons, Jonny left this earth and left Jeff and Jerry behind with Mom. She left three Granddaughters and one was so special and close to her. One Grandson Josh and a step Grandson Josh. One Great Grandson Jacob. Ellie had a life of many challenges and refused to give up and be positive so she could stop over each hurdle as it came. A photographer for Olan Mills 18 years. Had health issues that no doctor could figure out. Multiple Sclerosis was diagnosed in 1989, Wheelchair, walker, cane and mastered a walk around the block. Sammons Com. Printer then Costco. She walked in the door at Costco in Hampton with a cane. Asked if she could leave it at the door. Needed a stand on your feet job. At the very back of the store she leaned on an office door and asked, "Do you hire the handicapped?" Yes, they said. Her reply was "Great, I am in like Flynn." Eleanor's body is being donated to the State of Virginia Anatomical Society. She wished to thank her three step children for their help and concern. Thank you Jeff and Jerry for being on call as your mom needed. Jeff you are to know that you are a fine human being and Jerry slow down and enjoy life. She will miss and love all of you. Eleanor will now watch all of you all the time. Do good and all of you be happy. XOXO
The Family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Riverside Hospital and Riverside Hospice. Also, in lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please feel free to make a donation to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg in memory of Eleanor.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019