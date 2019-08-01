|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" Pulsifer Ruffing passed away peacefully on February the 27th with her loving family there to say their final goodbyes. She was born in Brockton, Mass. on Dec. 5th, 1925 to the late Albert and Ruth Pulsifer. She was one of four children, older brothers Donald and Edward, and younger brother Richard. She was preceded in death by both Donald and Edward.
Her family moved to Newport News, Va., where she grew up. Ellie was a spirited child and enjoyed many activities in High School. She remained close friends with her Lambda Chi Sorority Sisters though out her life.
After moving to California, she married the love of her life, Frank Ruffing, where they lived happily for many years in Santa Barbara.
Ellie remained a spirited, outgoing and positive person. She had a special love of all the arts and travel. She loved painting, playing piano and singing, she even recorded a CD of The Old Standers, at the age of 89. Most of all she loved her very large family. She was everyones favorite cheerleader.
She is survived by her daughters Jan Pfeifer, Donna Marshall Monsour and brother Richard Pulsifer and his wife Kitty, many Grandchildren, Great Grands, GG Grands and GGG Grands, Nieces, Nephew, Grand Nephew and many more.
There will be a Celebration of Ellie's life for close friends and family in Newport News.
In lieu of flowers donations are recommended to BJC Hospice, St. Louis Mo. Phone: (314) 831-8868 or .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019