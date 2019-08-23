Home

COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E Church
94 Lincoln St.
Hampton, VA
Eleanor T. Hall - Hill

Eleanor T. Hall - Hill Obituary
Eleanor passed away peacefully at Sentara Careplex on August 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Her son and caregiver Donald preceded her death at the age of 60 on August 13, 2019 in the home they shared.

She is survived by her two sons; Michael D. (Janet) and Brian C. (Dorene), Granddaughter; Geneva, Grandson; Matthew. Grandchildren in love; Shiana, Joseph III, and Vernon. Sister; Ida Glover, Brother; Cornelius Glover, Jr. (Marye) and a host of relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband; Bobby L. Hill, Parents; Pearle and Cornelius Glover, Sr.

Eleanor graduated Huntington High School in 1951, Hampton Institute for Nursing in 1955. Donald graduated Pembroke High School in 1978.

Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church 94 Lincoln Street, Hampton, VA.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Cooke Bro. Funeral Home 11-3, Wake 3-4.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2019
