Eleanore Louise DiIulis, 92, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. An open visitation will be held at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, VA 10 a.m.-4 p.m. October 26th -27th. Anyone can visit at their convenience. A memorial service will be held at Poquoson Baptist Church in Poquoson at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. View the full obituary and online condolences to claytorrollins.com