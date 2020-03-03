|
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Eli Canady, Jr. surrounded by his loving family quietly and peacefully slipped into a blissful sleep and entered into the Land of Glory.
A service to celebrate Eli's life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bethel Restoration Center. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Eli may be viewed 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home and 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to service on Thursday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2020