Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Restoration Center.
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Bethel Restoration Center
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Restoration Center

Eli Canady Jr.

Eli Canady Jr. Obituary
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Eli Canady, Jr. surrounded by his loving family quietly and peacefully slipped into a blissful sleep and entered into the Land of Glory.

A service to celebrate Eli's life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bethel Restoration Center. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Eli may be viewed 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home and 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to service on Thursday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
