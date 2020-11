Elijah Graham Pillow, 89, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Graham was born on August 6, 1931 in Farmville, VA, the son of the late Oliver and Isabelle (Fleshman) Pillow. Graham's tribute wall and obituary can be found at Olthof Funeral Home's site at www.olthof.com . The family asks that memorials be made to Christopher Newport University, 1 University Pl., Newport News, VA 23606 in Graham's name.