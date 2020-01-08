Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Elisa Grose
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
512 Buckroe Ave.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Elisa Flora Grose Obituary
Elisa Flora Grose, 76, widow of Carl E. Grose, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Vicenza, Italy, she has been a longtime resident of Hampton. She was the former owner and operator of Lisa's Alteration Shop, retiring 2012 after 31 years.

Lisa is survived by her daughters, Anna M. Fox and Elena E. Grose; son, Carl E. Grose, III (Maria); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Ave. in Hampton. Inurnment in Hampton National Cemetery will be at a later date.

The family wishes any memorial contributions to be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, https://pkdcure.org/make-a-donation/.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
