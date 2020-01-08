|
|
Elisa Flora Grose, 76, widow of Carl E. Grose, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Vicenza, Italy, she has been a longtime resident of Hampton. She was the former owner and operator of Lisa's Alteration Shop, retiring 2012 after 31 years.
Lisa is survived by her daughters, Anna M. Fox and Elena E. Grose; son, Carl E. Grose, III (Maria); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Ave. in Hampton. Inurnment in Hampton National Cemetery will be at a later date.
The family wishes any memorial contributions to be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, https://pkdcure.org/make-a-donation/.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020