Elisabeth M. Deyo Obituary
Elisabeth Deyo passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Originally from Germany, she later married and moved to Hampton, VA where she taught herself how to speak English and raised seven children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter A. Deyo, and is survived by her children and many grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her pets, and she will be remembered most for her deep love of animals, her intelligence, and her sense of humor. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
