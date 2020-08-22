Elisabeth, I can’t put into words on losing you not only to me but to Barbara,Dick, Carolyn, my family and everyone else that new you as either a family member or as a friend.



Loosing you hurts a lot right now but I will always keep you in my thoughts and cherish you for eternity



John 14:27

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.

mark Pierson 2

Family