1/1
Elisabeth Susan Vinal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisabeth Susan Vinal, 54, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Rochester, New York and lived mostly in Williamsburg and Roanoke, Virginia. Elisabeth was a veteran of the New York State Army National Guard. She then served many years as an Administrative Assistant to generals and an admiral at Joint Forces Command in Hampton, Virginia. Survivors include her parents, Richard S. and Barbara Hoehling Vinal of Troutville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Michael Salanger of Greensboro, NC; and nephews, Victor and Vladimir Salanger; and her beloved cat, Maddie. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to one of Elisabeth's favorite organizations, Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org or New Freedom Farm, 6118 Lithia Road, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Elisabeth, I can’t put into words on losing you not only to me but to Barbara,Dick, Carolyn, my family and everyone else that new you as either a family member or as a friend.

Loosing you hurts a lot right now but I will always keep you in my thoughts and cherish you for eternity

John 14:27
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.
mark Pierson 2
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved