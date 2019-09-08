Home

POWERED BY

Services
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
For more information about
Elisha Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisha Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisha N. Davis


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisha N. Davis Obituary
Elisha Nicole Davis, 35, of Hampton, VA passed away on August 31, 2019.

Elisha is survived by her children, Xamari and Elora Ricks, her parents Shirl and Robert Davis, siblings Nakisha Turner, Fountaine Davis, Alonzo Davis, and April Davis as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements for her home going have been entrusted to the Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home Inc. at 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23669. Elisha's visitation and home going service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and her home going service will start at 12 p.m. The burial will follow the service at the Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.

Flowers should be sent to Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Other memorial gifts should be sent to 203 Firby Road, Yorktown, VA 23693.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now