Elisha Nicole Davis, 35, of Hampton, VA passed away on August 31, 2019.
Elisha is survived by her children, Xamari and Elora Ricks, her parents Shirl and Robert Davis, siblings Nakisha Turner, Fountaine Davis, Alonzo Davis, and April Davis as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements for her home going have been entrusted to the Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home Inc. at 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23669. Elisha's visitation and home going service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and her home going service will start at 12 p.m. The burial will follow the service at the Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.
Flowers should be sent to Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Other memorial gifts should be sent to 203 Firby Road, Yorktown, VA 23693.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019