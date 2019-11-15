|
Elizabeth Ann ("Lisa") Bush, 57, of Newport News, VA, unexpectedly passed away at her home on November 11, 2019.
She was born in Newport News, VA, daughter of Don Edwin Saunders and the late Shirley Virginia Ross Saunders. She is survived by her husband, Billy Bush, and their two children, Shanda Parks Way (Shayne), and Jacob Aaron Bush (Erica). She is also survived by her father and step-mother, Sherry Saunders; sister, Shirl Ferris (Alan); step-brother Tim Stanley (Dana); step-sister, Kelly Stanley; her grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother; step-father, Howard Morris; and brother, Robbie Saunders.
Lisa loved and adored her kids and grandkids and cherished every moment with them. She enjoyed going riding on her Harley, collecting antiques, her pets, and spending time with family and friends. She was a deeply spiritual person with saving faith in Jesus Christ. She will be remembered for her free-spirit and her interest in and devotion to those she loved. She was loving, trusting, forgiving, generous and kind.
A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Crossroads Community Church at 1420 Lakeside Drive in Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019