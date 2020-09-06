1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Boyers
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Boyers, 91, of Windsor, VA passed away on September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Boyers, Jr., daughter, Julie A Willey, sons, Raymond and Charles Boyers. She is survived by daughter, Susan E. Stahl, and sons, Chet, Tommy, and Ronnie Boyers, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Bonnie L. Votaw, and brother, Lige Lackey. She was born August 24,1929, on her mother's birthday. Her grandparents were pioneers in the Oklahoma Territory and Liz inherited their pioneering spirit. Her family moved to Carlsbad, NM when she was 8, she considered it her home. As her mom didn't drive, Liz became her chauffeur at the age of 12. It's possible she didn't have a driver's license on that trip to see relatives in Oklahoma at the age of 13 but no mishaps occurred. She didn't give up driving until old age deprived her of that capacity for independence. This early role as the person who took care of business defined her for the rest of her life. She grew up in Carlsbad, graduating in 1947. She took herself to Texas Women's College in Denton, TX, but interrupted her college to get married. Herschel swept her off her feet and was the love of her life. For him likewise, no one ever replaced her in his heart. They commenced a 70 year marriage and the creation of a large, well-loved family. She was a Navy wife, who faithfully followed her husband to numerous duty stations and was all too familiar with the challenges of months apart during deployment. It wasn't easy, but she herded six kids from military station to military station, including Guam, Washington DC, Rhode Island, and finally Virginia. She carried herself with strength. Although she experienced numerous health issues later in life, she persevered through sheer grit and determination. Always with a smile, never letting others know her pain. Elizabeth was a loving daughter, sister, loyal friend, hero to some and to all who befriended her, "Mama Liz." She loved and was loved. A memorial service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Parr Funeral Home. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com. Liz will join her son, Charles and brother, Jim Lackey, being interred in the Carlsbad, NM Cemetery with a graveside service, details to be announced.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Ann Haskett
Coworker
September 5, 2020
One of the greatest honors I have ever had was to call Liz a coworker, and more importantly, a friend. She was one of the most dependable and hard working lady and a true, genuine sweetheart. When you think about how Farm Fresh was a family and much more than a workplace, Liz was the shining example as to why. I absolutely loved any chance to talk to her and share a lot of laughs. Many people can be called a class act, but I think Liz not only raised the bar, she was in a class all to herself.
David Lyons
Coworker
