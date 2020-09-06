One of the greatest honors I have ever had was to call Liz a coworker, and more importantly, a friend. She was one of the most dependable and hard working lady and a true, genuine sweetheart. When you think about how Farm Fresh was a family and much more than a workplace, Liz was the shining example as to why. I absolutely loved any chance to talk to her and share a lot of laughs. Many people can be called a class act, but I think Liz not only raised the bar, she was in a class all to herself.

David Lyons

Coworker