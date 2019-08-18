Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hogge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Hogge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Hogge Obituary
Yorktown, Va. – Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Hogge, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Liz was a native of Alabama and a peninsula resident for 45 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great- grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Stewart Hogge and a son David Lee Hogge and is survived by her children, Missy Vaughn (Malcolm) and Rick Taylor her siblings, Frank Garrard, Betty Sigmond and Mary Ross along with 4 grandchildren, Louis Barbour, III (Ashley) Ryan Birch (Jackie) Hailey Hoffman and Zoey Vaughn and 2 great grandchildren, Joshua Birch and Bentley Barbour.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 7:30 in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the York Baptist Temple, 319 Dare Road, Yorktown, Va. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now