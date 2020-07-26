1/1
Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm
Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A cheerleader in high school, she graduated from Tarboro High School in North Carolina in 1953. She then attended East Carolina University and moved to Richmond in 1960 where she met William C. Wilhelm, who became her husband in 1964. They lived in Harrisonburg, VA, West Orange, NJ, Albany, GA, and Summit, NJ as part of Bill's career.

Elizabeth was formerly employed as a receptionist and bank teller who enjoyed playing bridge, home decorating, fashion and modeling, and she was a volunteer at Bruton Parish Church Gift Shop.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Brown Jackson. Surviving Elizabeth is her beloved husband, William and her first cousin, Dockery Teele.

A visitation will be held at 12pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA with the service to follow immediately afterwards at 1pm. Interment will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11am at Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum, Richmond, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Community Foundation, (www.williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org) 1323 Jamestown Rd #103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
JUL
27
Service
01:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
JUL
28
Interment
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
July 25, 2020
So sorry to learn of Liz's passing. A close friend of the family, I have known Liz since birth. She was spunky! Bill, I hope each day brings a lessening of sorrow and peaceful reminders of the love you had for each other. In deepest sympathy and much love, Allison
Allison Andrews
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Liz’s passing. Many fond memories of times at the river as well as in Richmond. With deepest sympathy- Mary Boyd Monfalcone
Mary Monfalcone
Friend
July 23, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Alex Hoinowski
