Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A cheerleader in high school, she graduated from Tarboro High School in North Carolina in 1953. She then attended East Carolina University and moved to Richmond in 1960 where she met William C. Wilhelm, who became her husband in 1964. They lived in Harrisonburg, VA, West Orange, NJ, Albany, GA, and Summit, NJ as part of Bill's career.
Elizabeth was formerly employed as a receptionist and bank teller who enjoyed playing bridge, home decorating, fashion and modeling, and she was a volunteer at Bruton Parish Church Gift Shop.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Brown Jackson. Surviving Elizabeth is her beloved husband, William and her first cousin, Dockery Teele.
A visitation will be held at 12pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA with the service to follow immediately afterwards at 1pm. Interment will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11am at Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum, Richmond, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Community Foundation, (www.williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org
) 1323 Jamestown Rd #103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.